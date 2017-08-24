A Vehicle Struck A Group Of Protestors In St. Louis Following A Vigil For A Slain Transgender Woman

08.24.17 37 mins ago

The events in Charlottesville are still fresh in many people’s minds, including the fatal attack by a white supremacist with his car that took the life of protestor Heather Heyer. The events have grown on the national stage thanks to the response from President Trump and the increase in demonstrations around the country in opposition to other planned rallies by white supremacists. It’s put the country on an edge again and any event, be it a presidential rally or an alleged “free speech” demonstration could spiral out into something more.

Take the events in St. Louis earlier on Wednesday, where a vigil for a slain transgender woman turned into a scary moment when a car ended up hitting protestors and leaving the scene. It was far from the terror that struck in Charlottesville, but it highlights the level that people seem to be on in its wake.

The vigil itself was in response to an incident with police where Kenny “Kiwi” Herring was shot and killed after officers responded to a stabbing and were reportedly attacked themselves according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

When officers tried to arrest the suspect, also 30, the suspect stabbed one of the officers with a large kitchen knife, police said.

“The suspect flourished a knife and slashed at the officers, slicing the one officer on the arm,” O’Toole said.

The injured officer and his partner both fired their weapons, striking the suspect multiple times, killing the person. Police did not release the name of the person who died.

Around The Web

TAGSpolicePROTESTSst. louis

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 6 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP