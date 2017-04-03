Twin Explosions Kill At Least 10 People In A St. Petersburg, Russia Train Station

According to the Russian News Agency TASS and other state-run or friendly media outlets, at least 10 people were killed Monday afternoon when two explosions went off in a busy train station in St. Petersburg, Russia. CNN notes the “twin explosions” occurred in the same subway car, at the same time, while it was parked in the busy metro station. BBC News initially reported the precise cause of the explosions at the Sennaya Ploshchad station wasn’t known, though the Associated Press later indicated an “explosive device was set off” on the train. No details were available at the time.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state-controlled media that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in St. Petersburg for a speaking engagement early Monday, was aware of the blasts. Whether or not Putin’s visit has to do with the explosions — let along whether or not he was a target — remains to be seen. Emergency crews are still on the scene attending to the dead and injured.

