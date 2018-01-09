Getty Image

The mountain of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood (and other industries) keeps growing, months after the first bombshell report dropped on Harvey Weinstein. Comic book legend and former editor-in-chief of Marvel, Stan Lee (age 95), has now been accused of sexual misconduct against young female nurses who worked at his Hollywood home. The allegations include claims of Lee groping the women, requesting oral sex, and strolling around nude in front of them.

Lee’s attorneys have been in contact with the Daily Mail, which published the allegations on Tuesday that have not been revealed by any of the alleged victims but, instead, by an anonymous source:

“[Lee] doesn’t seem to care what people think of him, he’s lost his filter. There has been a stream of young nurses coming to his house in West Hollywood and he has been sexually harassing them. He finds it funny. He walks around naked and is vulgar towards the women, he asks them for oral sex in the shower and wants to be pleasured in his bedroom … He’s also very handsy and has groped some of the women, it’s unacceptable behavior, especially from an icon like Stan.”

The Daily Mail notes that no lawsuits or police reports have been filed by anyone accusing Lee of sexual misconduct. Further, a Lee attorney (via Page Six) has issued a denial that includes claims about threats that, if true, would amount to extortion:

“Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character. We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled. Instead, Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Meanwhile, the Mail’s source insists that the unspecified nursing company’s owner has “openly said to people that Stan has sexually harassed every single nurse” who has worked at his home. And Page Six notes that Lee is now using a different nursing company, which characterizes him as “polite, kind and respectful” to all of their nurses.

(Via Daily Mail & Page Six)