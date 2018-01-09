The mountain of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood (and other industries) keeps growing, months after the first bombshell report dropped on Harvey Weinstein. Comic book legend and former editor-in-chief of Marvel, Stan Lee (age 95), has now been accused of sexual misconduct against young female nurses who worked at his Hollywood home. The allegations include claims of Lee groping the women, requesting oral sex, and strolling around nude in front of them.
Lee’s attorneys have been in contact with the Daily Mail, which published the allegations on Tuesday that have not been revealed by any of the alleged victims but, instead, by an anonymous source:
“[Lee] doesn’t seem to care what people think of him, he’s lost his filter. There has been a stream of young nurses coming to his house in West Hollywood and he has been sexually harassing them. He finds it funny. He walks around naked and is vulgar towards the women, he asks them for oral sex in the shower and wants to be pleasured in his bedroom … He’s also very handsy and has groped some of the women, it’s unacceptable behavior, especially from an icon like Stan.”
The Daily Mail notes that no lawsuits or police reports have been filed by anyone accusing Lee of sexual misconduct. Further, a Lee attorney (via Page Six) has issued a denial that includes claims about threats that, if true, would amount to extortion:
“Mr. Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character. We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled. Instead, Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong.”
Meanwhile, the Mail’s source insists that the unspecified nursing company’s owner has “openly said to people that Stan has sexually harassed every single nurse” who has worked at his home. And Page Six notes that Lee is now using a different nursing company, which characterizes him as “polite, kind and respectful” to all of their nurses.
Not really sure what the court of public opinion wants to happen to this 95 year old dude now.
Regardless, we can all take solace in the fact he is an absolute hack who took credit for Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko’s creations, the clear masterminds behind Marvel comics.
Really? Last time I checked I can clearly see Kirby and Ditko in the bylines. Kirby was a poor writer who couldn’t come up with interesting dialogue for shit. Kirby needed Stan just like Stan needed Kirby so don’t even start that nonsense.
He did some shady things in his 60+ year career but he is also almost solely responsible for putting Marvel on his back post WW2 and turning it into what it is today. The guy deserves the credit he gets, and he’s 95 fucking years old. Let him grope!
Not saying it didn’t happen but isn’t it a slippery slope that we’re now at the point of third party anonymous sources putting this stuff out? If it’s from the victim then by all means but this is heavy stuff for hearsay.
Now he’s getting cameos in this as well?
“…….. Stanley,…. you know, like the power tools”
Does this mean they’ll stop trying to shoe horn him into movies I’m trying to enjoy?
From your lips to Kevin Feige’s ears…
I would be shocked if he didn’t have a pickup line that includes The Thing’s orange dork being made of rock.
Stan Lee: *pulls dick out* EXCELSIOR!
is it bad that I would be disappointed in him if he wasn’t doing this kind of thing at his age?
I KNEW it.
Yes I’m sure someone at his nursing company would have caught wind of this and continued to send young female nurses to his home.
So no named source, no lawsuit, and from a reputable source like the daily mail? Yep, checks all the boxes to hang this man because a woman would never lie! Seriously, fuck #metoo.
I guess we are just taking a pass on a patient with dementia. Don’t the nurses have an ethical and legal obligation to keep their patients health private. This description of events is something that happens with dementia patients. Whole thing is fucking sad.
Exactly, shameful shit.
So what leave him alone..hes 95yrs old and the king of comic’s he been around for decades now is not the time to talk crap about a man that has change millions of lives