05.04.17

Lucasfilm

What we have here is your classic case of a Star Wars fan taking their love of the franchise to excessive lengths. A student in Wisconsin wore a Darth Vader costume to class in celebration of May the 4th, known as Star Wars Day, (if you don’t get it, say today’s date out loud again) which caused the evacuation of his school after a parent mistakenly identified the costume as body armor. So, the answer is “no.” No, we can not have nice things anymore.

Ashwaubenon High School was put on lockdown as authorities searched swept the campus in search of any potential danger. In the end, all they found was a kid in Vader-attire that may-or-may-not have included a bulletproof vest. Ashwaubenon Public Safety quickly alerted everyone that the entire incident was the result of a single student breaking the school’s no costume policy.

