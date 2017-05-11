Is Trump The Most Expensive President Ever?

A New Orleans Crowd Watched The Statue Of Confederate President Jefferson Davis Come Down Overnight

05.11.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Very early Thursday morning, Danny Monteverde (of WWL-TV, New Orleans’ CBS affiliate) captured plenty of video footage and photos of the city’s removal of the second Confederate statue (with two more to go) after area lawmakers recently deemed the monuments as symbols of white supremacy, racism, and hate. The statues, located in an area near the cities downtown called Lee Circle, will be removed in favor of monuments that better represent the city’s ideals.

In the wee hours of Thursday, cranes lowered the 15-foot statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, which had been sitting in Lee Circle since 1911, onto the back of an 18-wheeler and drove it away as a crowd of onlookers and media looked on. Members of the Take ‘Em Down crowd had gathered in celebratory anticipation.

The early-morning removal of the controversial statue was no mistake, as city officials had reportedly hoped to avoid too many protests. Last month, a 35-foot-tall statue known as the Liberty Place monument was the first to fall. That statue also was removed at night in hopes fewer people would be around to protest the removal. Nonetheless, this video shows the tension between pro-and anti-monument groups last night.

Around The Web

TAGSCONFEDERATE STATUEnew orleansPresident Jefferson Davis

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 1 day ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 1 week ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 week ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP