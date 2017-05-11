A large cheer from the anti-monument crowd as the work to remove Jefferson Davis begins. pic.twitter.com/PT1X6UZwtI — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) May 11, 2017

Very early Thursday morning, Danny Monteverde (of WWL-TV, New Orleans’ CBS affiliate) captured plenty of video footage and photos of the city’s removal of the second Confederate statue (with two more to go) after area lawmakers recently deemed the monuments as symbols of white supremacy, racism, and hate. The statues, located in an area near the cities downtown called Lee Circle, will be removed in favor of monuments that better represent the city’s ideals.

In the wee hours of Thursday, cranes lowered the 15-foot statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, which had been sitting in Lee Circle since 1911, onto the back of an 18-wheeler and drove it away as a crowd of onlookers and media looked on. Members of the Take ‘Em Down crowd had gathered in celebratory anticipation.

The Take ‘Em Down crowd as they await the possible removal of the Jefferson Davis statue. pic.twitter.com/vZHGcjOFj3 — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) May 11, 2017

The early-morning removal of the controversial statue was no mistake, as city officials had reportedly hoped to avoid too many protests. Last month, a 35-foot-tall statue known as the Liberty Place monument was the first to fall. That statue also was removed at night in hopes fewer people would be around to protest the removal. Nonetheless, this video shows the tension between pro-and anti-monument groups last night.