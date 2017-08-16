Stephen Colbert Unloads On Trump Over His ‘Both Sides’ Press Conference: ‘What The Hell Are You Talking About!’

#Donald Trump #Stephen Colbert
08.16.17 53 mins ago 3 Comments

After being criticized for his statement on Saturday, following it with a more forceful statement on Monday, and then backtracking everything he said in a press conference today, Donald Trump is facing heat from all sides. His statements earlier on Tuesday returned to his “many sides” stance from Saturday and he played the victim once again, claiming fake news and using the term “alt left” against those who counter protested. The whole thing was ugly and was an example of Trump “going rogue” according to one source.

The press conference came shortly before the late night shows started taping for the night, which seems to be the pattern these days, forcing everybody to rush into a rewrite of their show in order to cover the latest craziness. For Stephen Colbert, he and his staff at The Late Show apparently rewrote the monologue in 30 minutes. The result was something should go down as one of the bright spots of Colbert’s tenure on the show.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Stephen Colbert
TAGSdonald trumpNAZISSTEPHEN COLBERTwhite supremacists

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP