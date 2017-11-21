Elizabeth Warren And Stephen Colbert Realize There Are Dog Years, And Then There Are ‘Trump Years’

#Donald Trump #Stephen Colbert
11.21.17 2 hours ago

Elizabeth Warren didn’t disappoint with her latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Right off the bat, Colbert hits her with Donald’s Trump tweet about her comments about Hillary Clinton and the DNC, referring to her as Pocahontas. While she addresses the latter point in the rest of the segment, hitting at the numerous fights the Democrats have ahead with taxes and healthcare, she quickly deals with Trump immediately at the top of interview:

“Donald Trump thinks if he’s gonna start every one of these tweets to me with a racist slur, that he’s gonna shut me up. It didn’t work in the past, it’s not gonna work in the future.”

The crowd didn’t hesitate to cheer and applaud Warren throughout her chat, but this might’ve been a lead off homer for the senator. She follows it by deflecting Colbert’s questions about a possible run for the presidency in 2020, bringing it back to the fights yet to come during the current administration. Both note that people are paying more attention to the bills and topics being brought up in Congress, especially the proposed tax cuts. Wealthy donors do not get a friendly picture painted about them here and history shows they really shouldn’t as Colbert and Warren point out with our past failings with trickle down economics.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Stephen Colbert
TAGSdonald trumpelizabeth warrenSTEPHEN COLBERT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP