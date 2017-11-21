Elizabeth Warren didn’t disappoint with her latest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Right off the bat, Colbert hits her with Donald’s Trump tweet about her comments about Hillary Clinton and the DNC, referring to her as Pocahontas. While she addresses the latter point in the rest of the segment, hitting at the numerous fights the Democrats have ahead with taxes and healthcare, she quickly deals with Trump immediately at the top of interview:

“Donald Trump thinks if he’s gonna start every one of these tweets to me with a racist slur, that he’s gonna shut me up. It didn’t work in the past, it’s not gonna work in the future.”

The crowd didn’t hesitate to cheer and applaud Warren throughout her chat, but this might’ve been a lead off homer for the senator. She follows it by deflecting Colbert’s questions about a possible run for the presidency in 2020, bringing it back to the fights yet to come during the current administration. Both note that people are paying more attention to the bills and topics being brought up in Congress, especially the proposed tax cuts. Wealthy donors do not get a friendly picture painted about them here and history shows they really shouldn’t as Colbert and Warren point out with our past failings with trickle down economics.