Stephen Colbert Pays Stirring Tribute To The Teen Survivors Of The Florida School Shooting

#March For Our Lives #Gun Control #Florida #Stephen Colbert
02.20.18 10 hours ago

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert took a break last week, so when Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at Florida’s Stoneman Douglas High School, the titular host was unable to provide the timeliest of responses. However, a weekend of reflection was all that Colbert needed to come back with a potent monologue about those who are now leading gun control dialogue in the U.S. That is, he paid tribute to the teen survivors who are showing no mercy to lawmakers like Marco Rubio who fuel their campaigns with “blood money” from the NRA.

Indeed, Colbert has heard Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, and David Hogg all too clear, and the host is disgusted with Rubio’s stance — “if someone has decided ‘I’m going to commit this crime’ they’re going to find a way to do it” — as a means to downplay gun-control arguments. Colbert then compared Rubio to an overly-thirsty houseplant before expressing disgust at how Florida state lawmakers refused to bring an assault-rifle ban bill to a vote, and he paid tribute to the bravery of the teen survivors:

“I hope these kids don’t give up, because this is their lives and their future. There is reason for hope. Look at the #MeToo movement. A lot of men in power did not see that coming, but it proved change can happen overnight. And this is an election year.”

As Colbert articulates, he only finds hope from these resilient kids. He blasts the adults for not jumping to action after this latest massacre, yet he characterizes the teens as declaring, “Hold my root beer.” To be fair, Rubio is attempting to set matters somewhat straight by favoring strengthened background checks and bump-stock bans while also calling for a “task force,” but the Florida senator is only doing so after being called out by the younger generation.

As for the kids? They’re gonna be alright.

(Via CBS)

Around The Web

TOPICS#March For Our Lives#Gun Control#Florida#Stephen Colbert
TAGSFLORIDAgun controlGUN VIOLENCELATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERTMarch For Our Livesmass shootingsSCHOOL SHOOTINGSSTEPHEN COLBERT

The RX

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 5 days ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 5 days ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 6 days ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 2 weeks ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP