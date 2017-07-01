Stephen Colbert Takes Great Pleasure In Potential Jurors Comparing Martin Shkreli To A Snake

Stephen Colbert is on record as not being a fan of controversial “pharmabro” Martin Shkreli. They’ve shared some Twitter barbs in the past after Colbert mentioned Shkreli on The Late Show, but now the host has a fresh reason to target the outspoken figure. Since Shkreli is close to facing his day in court, Colbert can now give him a similar treatment that he gave Alex Jones during the Infowars leader’s custody case. That includes making jokes about the potential jurors in the case and this court room sketch of Skreli that Colbert said made him look like “Gollum on trial for like, pooping in a mall fountain or something”:

