Stephen Colbert Launches His Campaign To Be Considered For President Trump’s ‘Dishonest’ Media Awards

#Donald Trump #Stephen Colbert
01.04.18 3 hours ago

Donald Trump’s announcement that he’s planning to give out what he’s calling “THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR” next Monday created some excitement for Stephen Colbert. For The Late Show host, the president’s potential awards are another opportunity to mock him and cement his spot as one of Trump’s top late-night enemies.

To make sure he gets noticed, Colbert has created his own “for your consideration” campaign for the awards, taking some space in Times Square for an ad in hopes to get a nomination in each category.

This includes “best chex mixing,” “fakest dishonesty,” and the prestigious “Eric Trump memorial award for disappointment.” Colbert likely hopes to sweep the table, but he’s facing some stiff competition. Not only is CNN a favorite to win everything thanks to their ongoing feud with Trump, the “failing” New York Times and Washington Post are both making strides for the print side of the media.

But Colbert is definitely a front-runner for the late night entry if it exists. Seth Meyers might be his closest competition, with Jimmy Kimmel close behind. Then again, maybe he’ll just give every award to Steve Bannon at this point.

(Via The Late Show)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Stephen Colbert
TAGSdonald trumpMedia AwardsSTEPHEN COLBERT

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 7 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP