Tonight on #LSSC: Trump didn’t get his letter to Comey right the first time. Or the second time. Or ever. pic.twitter.com/FxCuBuHzr5
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 11, 2017
Stephen Colbert held off on covering the termination of James Comey by President Trump until tonight and it was pretty much worth the wait. Not only did Colbert do a deep dive with his monologue, even sending Anderson Cooper’s rolling eyes on a journey that would make a hobbit jealous, but he opened the show by sharing some early drafts of Trump’s letter to former FBI director James Comey. He likely wouldn’t have the spine to deliver these letters himself either, but they might’ve been better than the final product.
Join The Discussion: Log In With