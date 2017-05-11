A Secret White House Meeting You Need To Know About

Stephen Colbert Unveils The Almost Limitless Drafts Of Trump’s Termination Letter To James Comey

Managing Editor, Trending
05.11.17

Stephen Colbert held off on covering the termination of James Comey by President Trump until tonight and it was pretty much worth the wait. Not only did Colbert do a deep dive with his monologue, even sending Anderson Cooper’s rolling eyes on a journey that would make a hobbit jealous, but he opened the show by sharing some early drafts of Trump’s letter to former FBI director James Comey. He likely wouldn’t have the spine to deliver these letters himself either, but they might’ve been better than the final product.

