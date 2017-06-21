Stephen Hawking Thinks It’s Time For Humans To Leave Earth, Or Else

06.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Hoping for some good news about the future of mankind on Earth from Stephen Hawking? You won’t find it. The theoretical physicist has cautioned multiple times that a disaster happening to the planet is a “near certainty in the next thousand or ten thousand years,” and we can’t “survive another 1,000 years without escaping beyond our fragile planet.” Oh yeah, and Brexit might end the human race. Hawking is an extremely depressing broken record (think: Elliott Smith on repeat), but with good reason, especially after President Trump pulled the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement.

While speaking at Norway’s Starmus Festival, Hawking insisted that “spreading out into space will completely change the future of humanity. I hope it would unite competitive nations in a single goal, to face the common challenge for us all.” As for criticisms about why humans should give up on “fixing Earth” while there’s still time to make a difference, the A Brief History of Time author said, “I am not denying the importance of fighting climate change and global warming, unlike Donald Trump, who may just have taken the most serious, and wrong, decision on climate change this world has seen.”

Hawking added, “We are running out of space and the only places to go to are other worlds. It is time to explore other solar systems. Spreading out may be the only thing that saves us from ourselves. I am convinced that humans need to leave Earth.” Hopefully we have a more successful trip than Poochie.

(Via BBC)

Around The Web

TAGSEARTHSTEPHEN HAWKING

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 5 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 6 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP