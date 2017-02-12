The DAPL Is Going Forward

George Stephanopoulos Shuts Down Trump Advisor Stephen Miller For Ranting About Voter Fraud With ‘Zero Evidence’

02.12.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Trump Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller, the 31-year-old architect of Trump’s Muslim ban, did chat show roulette this Sunday morning. However, it was his appearance on ABC’s This Week that drew the most heated reactions. Miller made a number of false statements during his robotic appearance. He was reading cards, as his eye movements made clear, and he actually said, “I do want to say that Sean Spicer has always — is 100 percent correct.”

In the above clip, host George Stephanopoulos confronted Miller over Trump’s continued false claims that “voter fraud” lost him the popular vote. (Three weeks into Trump’s presidency, and we’re still hearing about this.) Miller put on a bizarre performance, and the host wasn’t having it. The conversation climaxed with Miller raving about this horrible “scandal,” which is something he truly believes should be the media’s focus, forever:

