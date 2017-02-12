Trump aide Stephen Miller repeats Trump’s blatantly false claim about mass illegal voting. There is zero evidence. pic.twitter.com/9NvPXjPYVO — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 12, 2017

Trump Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller, the 31-year-old architect of Trump’s Muslim ban, did chat show roulette this Sunday morning. However, it was his appearance on ABC’s This Week that drew the most heated reactions. Miller made a number of false statements during his robotic appearance. He was reading cards, as his eye movements made clear, and he actually said, “I do want to say that Sean Spicer has always — is 100 percent correct.”

In the above clip, host George Stephanopoulos confronted Miller over Trump’s continued false claims that “voter fraud” lost him the popular vote. (Three weeks into Trump’s presidency, and we’re still hearing about this.) Miller put on a bizarre performance, and the host wasn’t having it. The conversation climaxed with Miller raving about this horrible “scandal,” which is something he truly believes should be the media’s focus, forever: