Steve Bannon tells CBS Catholic Bishops are opposed to what’s happening on DACA because “they need illegal aliens to fill the churches.” pic.twitter.com/WYSyXQYUhJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 7, 2017

CBS This Morning released clips ahead of Steve Bannon’s highly anticipated 60 Minutes interview with Charlie Rose this Sunday, and the former White House chief strategist seems fired up and eager to tell his side of the story. In one clip, Rose asks Bannon, himself a Catholic, what he thinks about President Trump’s openness to letting congress fix DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), as well as the fact that the Catholic church has come out against the Trump administration for terminating the program.

“Look what he did on DACA the other day, okay, I don’t agree with that DACA decision, but I understand how he struggled with it,” Bannon remarked. “I understand how he’s giving a possibility of a legislative thing, and he said even last night in a tweet, he would rethink it. Trust me, the guys on the far right, the guys on the conservative side, they’re not happy with this.”

“Can I remind you,” Rose interjected, “a good Catholic, that Cardinal Dolan is opposed to what’s happening with DACA.” Unperturbed, Bannon continued his rant and what he said next will be sure to drop a few jaws. “The Catholic church has been terrible about this,” he said. “The bishops have been terrible about this. By the way, you know why? You know why? Because unable to come to grips with the problems in the church, they need illegal aliens. They need illegal aliens to fill the churches … They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration, unlimited illegal immigration.”