Considering the rampant reports of Steve Bannon’s impending career demise, one would think that he would have been upset about President Trump’s off-the-wall press conference on Tuesday. After all, Trump took obvious pains — when questioned on whether the senior advisor’s job was toast — to distance himself while stating, “We’ll see what happens with Steve Bannon.” Yet Trump did not distance himself from his “both sides” comments, and Bannon was apparently pleased as Nazi punch about this doubling down. Not only that, but Bannon contacted a publication sorta like Mooch did (but not as explosively) shortly before his own firing. We’ll get to that soon.

First, Bannon’s butt may be on the line, but he’s reportedly thrilled with Trump’s recent attitude. Axios says that he’s absolutely giddy about Trump disbanding councils after several CEOs slammed him over his Charlottesville response. Further, he sees this as a moment that will define the Trump presidency, which he feels is now on the correct course: