Hours after President Donald Trump reportedly fired Steve Bannon, his former campaign manager turned White House chief strategist, the latter went on the record to “clear… up” any confusion about his departure. After all, the majority of the internet and a rather vocal group of stock market traders were elated following the initial reports, though Bannon’s allies insisted the former Breitbart News executive had tendered his resignation and agreed to stay on for the subsequent transition. Either way, however, it seems Bannon won’t be leaving the public eye anytime soon.

Speaking with Devil’s Bargain author Joshua Green, Bannon began, “If there’s any confusion out there, let me clear it up”:

“I’m leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents — on Capitol Hill, in the media, and in corporate America.”

Aside from avoiding Trump’s favorite word and insisting he would continue to fight for the president’s agenda against the administration’s three favorite targets (including his beloved “opposition party”), Bannon didn’t have much else to say. That probably isn’t good news for contraversial aide Sebastian Gorka, another former Breitbart stalwart turned White House staffer who may be next on Chief of Staff John Kelly’s chopping block. Then again, considering the ire his supposed firing generated among the Breitbart News staff, it might not be good news for the Trump administration either.

UPDATE: Breitbart’s White House correspondent, Charlie Spiering took to Twitter to officially announce Bannon’s return to his old job as the right-wing news website’s executive chairman.

🚨Siren🚨 Steve Bannon returned to Breitbart News as Executive Chairman of Breitbart News and chaired our evening editorial meeting — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 18, 2017

