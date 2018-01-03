Steve Bannon reportedly spoke with the author of an upcoming political book hitting shelves next week, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, about the ongoing Russia investigation, and if he’s to be believed, we’ve only seen a glimmer of what’s to come.
According to The Guardian, which has seen excerpts of the book, Bannon told author Michael Wolff that the focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia will be on money laundering, adding one particularly juicy pull quote. “They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV,” he told Wolff.
As for the now-famous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Jr., Jared Kushner, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and Kremlin-tied lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya — which Trump’s eldest son arranged by emailing, “I love it” — Bannon did not hold back in his criticism, which is said to be colorful at times, including calling Don Jr.’s meeting “treasonous”:
The meeting was revealed by the New York Times in July last year, prompting Trump Jr to say no consequential material was produced. Soon after, Wolff writes, Bannon remarked mockingly: “The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers.
“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”
On the money laundering allegations, Bannon says that it’s easy to see where the investigation is heading. “Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy,” he said. “Their path to [bleeping] Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr and Jared Kushner … It’s as plain as a hair on your face.”
(Via The Guardian)
ahhh saint Steve Bannon, shut the fuck up.
Yes, because Steve Bannon has been so accurate about everything so far.
Hahahahaha, what a difference one year makes.
Interesting, but it’s also worth noting that Steve Bannon is a huge shithead who’s wrong a lot.
Jared will be Trump’s downfall. They are saving the best for last. That wimpy pussy will love prison. Just like Jared’s dad.
Read that as “just like Last Jedi”.
“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”
That’s because despite being pure evil, Bannon comes from somewhat humble beginnings and understand the importance of perception, whereas Don Jr. and Jared come from such unbelievable privilege, they simply don’t understand the concept of facing consequences for anything they do. Seeing them go down in flames, even if they don’t take Big T with them, would be incredibly satisfying.
I never thought I’d see the day I agree with an alleged Steve Bannon quote, but here we are. I also happen to believe it was treasonous and unpatriotic and bad shit
Really? Bannon is a KNOWN serial liar and has been associated with white supremacist idiocy, so we should definitely lap up his supposed musings. Riiiiiight…