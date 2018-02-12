New excerpts of a paperback book edition by Bloomberg reporter Joshua Green, Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Nationalist Uprising, are shedding some new light into the fascinating dynamic between Donald Trump and his ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. One particularly interesting passage of note is how Bannon predicts that the rise of Trump is going to usher in an anti-patriarchy movement, which we’re already seeing with #MeToo and Time’s Up.
Speaking of which, Bannon had some thoughts on Oprah Winfrey’s impassioned Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech, which triggered rumblings of a possible presidential run. Another celebrity said to be vying for the White House, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also happened to be sitting in the audience. When the camera cut to Johnson, he was clearly moved by Oprah’s speech, if you’ll recall:
Bannon wasn’t so much impressed by Johnson’s reaction however, and apparently even went so far to suggest that it spells doom for his career:
What is this political shit doing on my jokey wrestling blog? Please never mention Steve Bannon ever again for any reason.
You must be new here.
@Phyrre56 What is the URL to YOUR jokey wrestling blog?
[phyrre-the-bottom.edu]?
Don’t worry, @Phyrre56, I understand your confusion, there’s occasionally some overlap between these sites and you think you’re going to get some jokes about the Undertaker’s dong or some nonsense and instead….bam! Nazis!
Who is this mouthbreather thinking this is a jokey wrestling blog?
I’m not seeing disaffected progressives / liberals joining together with disaffected libertarians / fascists / racists / yokels no matter how disaffected they all become. Unless of course, the two separate revolutions (one from the right and one from the left) happen to kick off at the same time.
True libertarians disagree with republicans half the time and Democrats the other half. I’ll align with whichever group of idiots seems more important at this stage of our country’s development.
“The time has come. Women are gonna take charge of society. And they couldn’t juxtapose a better villain than Trump. He is the patriarch. This is a definitional moment in the culture. It’ll never be the same going forward . . . The anti-patriarchy movement is going to undo ten thousand years of recorded history.”
I like where you’re going with this Sloppy.
Bannon reminds me of a character in a James Ellroy novel.
Where he’s right just enough that he’s credible but also wrong. I hope Bannon is right about that though.
“apparently even went so far to suggest that it spells doom for his career”
But he was already in Doom
Even being in Doom didn’t doom his career…
Hang on guys. I think I know why they posted this story. Look at it.
The crux of this is that Steve Bannon said that by being moved by Oprah’s speech that The Rock had ruined his career. Do you see that?
He said that Dwayne “THE ROCK” Johnson, had ruined his career. That IS Funny. This isn’t political commentary it’s a chance for us to laugh at the most hilariously inept statement this year (non-White House Division). That’s the most ludicrous bull shit I’ve heard in ages. So, let us laugh.
AHHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA *deep breath* HAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
*whew*
I’m sure Dwayne is ruing the day he ever showed emotion during Oprah’s speech as he watches Jumanji run away at the top of the box office chart and gets a post-Superbowl network special interview to promote a movie that’s not out for months yet.
Gonna be hard to hear DTRJ crying about his lost career over the sound of him printing money in his basement.
Can you ‘undo’ history? I don’t think that’s how the past works.
“Help! Help! Women suddenly want fair representation and it hurts my balls!!” – Every incel loser, alt-right fascist and pseudo-intellectual right-wing troll man-baby. Steve Bannon is their hero, that should tell you enough.
Funny tangential story, in a Facebook post from The Times about idiot alt-right author Jordan Peterson I said that, while I’m all for free speech, I have absolutely no problem about throat-punching a fucking fascist. And, holy shit, the douchebag alt-right dude bros were going to town calling me the fascist for saying that fascists should be made to shut the fuck up. Too funny.
@Iron Mike Sharpie oh snap was it the Mic article? I got into it there, as well. The fact that they keep touring Peterson as some kind neutral, philosophical straightshooter is laughable, but it’s far worse than that since it’s a clear attempt at gaslighting those who may not know who Peterson is. I believe the hope is that, if they convince people that he’s not a right-wing panderer, then those on the fence may buy into what he’s saying, creating a gateway drug towards that shitty red pill.
Pseudo-intellectuals gonna pseudo-intellectualize
Everyone knows that Steve Bannon is upset at The Rock for playing a Jewish man in his latest film.
That is what Jewmanji is about, right?
This is deserving of a +1
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Thinks Steve Bannon’s Support For Trump Has ‘Ruined His Career’
Oh man, I can’t wait for Steve Bannon to get Rock Bottomed into oblivion. If pro wrestling history has taught me slugging (it hasn’t) it’s that The Rock doesn’t take kindly to people shit talking him. It took The
Miz the better part of a decade to recover from the smackdown! Poor Bannon is as good as dead