New excerpts of a paperback book edition by Bloomberg reporter Joshua Green, Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Nationalist Uprising, are shedding some new light into the fascinating dynamic between Donald Trump and his ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. One particularly interesting passage of note is how Bannon predicts that the rise of Trump is going to usher in an anti-patriarchy movement, which we’re already seeing with #MeToo and Time’s Up.

Speaking of which, Bannon had some thoughts on Oprah Winfrey’s impassioned Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech, which triggered rumblings of a possible presidential run. Another celebrity said to be vying for the White House, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also happened to be sitting in the audience. When the camera cut to Johnson, he was clearly moved by Oprah’s speech, if you’ll recall:

Bannon wasn’t so much impressed by Johnson’s reaction however, and apparently even went so far to suggest that it spells doom for his career: