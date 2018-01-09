Getty Image

Less than a week after an excerpt from Michael Wolff’s tell-all book revealed his comments about Donald Trump Jr.’s “treasonous” meeting with Russian officials, Steve Bannon is leaving his position at the conservative news website Breitbart. According to the New York Times, the company announced Bannon — who served as its executive chairman before he worked for the Trump campaign and after he was fired from the White House — was exiting his position there on Tuesday.

After Bannon’s alleged comments about the Trump Tower meeting went viral, the president declared his form campaign executive turned chief strategist had “lost his mind.” Additional insults from Trump, both on and off the record, were reported while other former administration members and Trump supporters began assailing Bannon in public. He tried issuing an apology to the president, but it apparently wasn’t enough — especially for his former finaceer, Rebekah Mercer. Per the Times:

Mr. Bannon and Breitbart will work together on a smooth transition, a statement from the company’s chief executive, Larry Solov, said. In the statement, Mr. Bannon added that he was “proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”

As of this writing, President Trump has not tweeted about the news. That being said, there are over seven hours left before midnight on the East coast, so…

(Via New York Times)