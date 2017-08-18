Steve Bannon has weathered multiple rounds of ousting rumors as White House chief strategist, most notably back in April when Trump grew antsy about all the attention a #PresidentBannon hash tag was receiving. Even SNL cast Bannon as the Grim Reaper, who manipulated all behind-the-scenes matters, especially regarding foreign policy. Yet this week, Trump responded to new reports of John Kelly’s desire to fire the former Breitbart head honcho by ominously stating, “We’ll see what happens with Steve Bannon.”
Well, now we know what is happening with Steve Bannon! After the Drudge Report published initial word that he’s out of a job, the New York Times confirmed the news in their report, via two Trump officials. However, it sounds like no one clued Bannon in before press time:
President Trump has told senior aides that he has decided to remove Stephen K. Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist who helped Mr. Trump win the 2016 election, according to two administration officials briefed on the discussion.
The president and senior White House officials were debating when and how to dismiss Mr. Bannon. The two administration officials cautioned that Mr. Trump is known to be averse to confrontation within his inner circle, and could decide to keep on Mr. Bannon for some time.
So, here’s a question — will Bannon go scorched earth or decide to stay classy on this development? Given the fact that he spent a good chunk of this week expressing confidence in his own job security, he’ll probably choose the former option. Not only that, but a Bannon source told the NY Times that he wanted the news to be framed as a resignation that Bannon — of his own accord — postponed because of the ongoing disaster regarding the president’s Charlottesville response. In other words, he’s definitely gonna be mad that this story is taking another turn.
After all, this morning saw a fresh gathering of puffed feathers from an “unfazed” Bannon, who was reportedly prepared to be celebrated as a “nationalist hero fired by the ‘globalists.'” Axios also reports that Bannon is ready to go “medieval” on his enemies, so get ready for that. And New York‘s Gabriel Sherman says Bannon has pronounced, “It’s now a Democrat White House” in light of his dismissal.
Bannon’s career demise has been further confirmed by MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle and CNN. It’s truly the end of an era, as this handy graphic explains.
This would be entertaining if it weren’t tearing our nation apart and destroying the presidency.
That said, pretty sure Bannon is going to set a fire on the way out.
Oh, no doubt – Bannon is going to burn the house down (I can’t decide if it’s a literal burning or figurative just yet.)
This is good news. It gives me hope that it was Bannon whispering in trumps ear like a Gin soaked Littlefinger and now Trump will come to his senses. It’s false hope, but hope nonetheless.
@MagSeven Nope. Trump was being Trump. Bannon was recently quoted mocking the Alt-Right. I’m pretty sure this is why he’s gone: [www.nytimes.com]
Bannon supposedly submitted resignation on Aug7, not sure its true but thats what he said
Unless or until Trump fires himself, this doesn’t really matter.
BTW: Some reports are claiming Bannon submitted his resignation papers over a week ago. Again, doesn’t matter.
Agreed. Trump is the most dangerous asshole in the room.
Brietbart is certainly saying that.
Watching this administration is like trying to hold on to a coke laced squirrel. It’s just not going to end well….
Bannon resigns citing he wants to ‘spend more time with his liver’. Seriously though, Trump is the disease all that happened was a small tumor was removed.
Hey, look, Trump is finally draining the swamp! Of course, he’s draining it of all the lizards he brought with him, but still…
Rumor has it and a poll of Trump supporters would be fine with Trump moving to cancel the 2020 POTUS election as he feels he is the only person who can rule. Er… Run the country. God help us!!!
