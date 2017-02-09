Getty Image

What if Zeus Carver (Samuel L. Jackson) didn’t prevent John McClane (Bruce Willis) from getting killed in broad daylight in Die Hard With a Vengeance? What if an aged, curmudgeonly Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover or Damon Wayans) refused to get involved with his new suicidal partner, Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson or Clayne Crawford) in the Lethal Weapon franchise? As should be obvious, McClane’s death would rendered the third Die Hard film kaput and Riggs and Murtaugh’s nonexistent partnership wouldn’t have resulted in a successful film franchise and television remake. These pillars of the “buddy cop” genre wouldn’t exist.

Nor would they have provided an enlightening (though fictional) means of comparison for the supposedly budding “friendship” between Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff and chief strategist respectively. Ever since the two were named by the Trump transition team, several reports have suggested the pair weren’t on the best of terms. As recently as last week, The New Yorker described them and their competing staffs as “warring camps,” and it seems they’re tired of it. Hence Bannon and Priebus’ recent conference call with New York‘s Olivia Nuzzi, in which their attempts to sound chummy came off as… weird: