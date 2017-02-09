Sean Spicer Responded To SNL's Impression Of Him

Steve Bannon And Reince Priebus’ ‘Friendship’ Sounds Like A Buddy Cop Movie Gone Horribly Wrong

02.09.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

What if Zeus Carver (Samuel L. Jackson) didn’t prevent John McClane (Bruce Willis) from getting killed in broad daylight in Die Hard With a Vengeance? What if an aged, curmudgeonly Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover or Damon Wayans) refused to get involved with his new suicidal partner, Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson or Clayne Crawford) in the Lethal Weapon franchise? As should be obvious, McClane’s death would rendered the third Die Hard film kaput and Riggs and Murtaugh’s nonexistent partnership wouldn’t have resulted in a successful film franchise and television remake. These pillars of the “buddy cop” genre wouldn’t exist.

Nor would they have provided an enlightening (though fictional) means of comparison for the supposedly budding “friendship” between Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff and chief strategist respectively. Ever since the two were named by the Trump transition team, several reports have suggested the pair weren’t on the best of terms. As recently as last week, The New Yorker described them and their competing staffs as “warring camps,” and it seems they’re tired of it. Hence Bannon and Priebus’ recent conference call with New York‘s Olivia Nuzzi, in which their attempts to sound chummy came off as… weird:

“We talk a lot, pretty much all day long,” Priebus said. “And then we communicate at night –”

“Until we fall asleep,” Bannon interjected with a laugh.

Priebus cut in, “Until somebody falls asleep… You fell asleep last night.”

“I did,” Bannon said.

“I think, like, a quarter to 11,” Priebus added.

“I did,” Bannon said.

“He became unresponsive,” Priebus laughed.

TAGSdonald trumpreince priebusSteve Bannon

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP