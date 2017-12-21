Getty Image

Despite Roy Moore’s shocking loss to Doug Jones in the Alabama special election for its vacated U.S. Senate seat, one of the Republican’s chief backers, Steve Bannon is pressing on. A former executive for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign turned White House chief strategist, Bannon returned to his post at Breitbart after the president fired him in August. Since then, the eccentric conservative figure has float plenty of praise and criticism for his former employer, the remaining members of his White House administration, and just about everyone else on the American political spectrum.

According to Vanity Fair‘s Gabriel Sherman, Bannon is also toying with the idea of a possible presidential run in 2020. “I realize in hindsight I was just a staffer, and I’m not a good staffer. I had influence, I had a lot of influence, but just influence,” he said of his time working for Trump. “I have power. I can actually drive things in a certain direction.” Hence, per Sherman’s reporting, Bannon’s possible presidential ambitions:

In October, Bannon called an adviser and said he would consider running for president if Trump doesn’t run for re-election in 2020. Which Bannon has told people is a realistic possibility. In private conversations since leaving the White House, Bannon said Trump only has a 30 percent chance of serving out his term, whether he’s impeached or removed by the Cabinet invoking the 25th amendment.

Whether or not Bannon will actually run for Trump’s office — or any office — in 2020 remains to be seen. Even so, as soon as Vanity Fair‘s profile went live, Twitter just couldn’t help itself.