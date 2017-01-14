Getty Image

Steve Harvey shocked many by meeting with Donald Trump on Friday, sparking some sharp reactions to his possible role in aiding Ben Carson to “bring positive change to inner cities.” The Family Feud host shared his reasoning behind accepting the meeting upon exiting Trump Tower and in a written post shared via his Twitter account.

Harvey’s claim that President Obama urged the meeting with Trump hasn’t been confirmed by The White House according to the New York Times, but the meeting was meant to be an informal gesture between both transition teams heading into the inauguration: