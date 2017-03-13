Rep. Steve King defends his controversial tweet: “I’m a champion for Western civilization” https://t.co/9WJa7A89nH https://t.co/nZbCzzOMLz
— CNN (@CNN) March 13, 2017
GOP Congressman Steve King made David Duke’s Sunday great with a white supremacist tweet in support of Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders, who’s campaigning on a platform to rid the Netherlands of Muslims. King’s relevant tweet stated, “Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” This earned him a ticket to a Chris Cuomo New Day grilling, where the host trucked out the “double down” term for good reason.
In the brief clip above (the full whammy is at the bottom of this post), King called himself a “champion of Western civilization.” He also seemed appalled at how he’s seeing “hatred” from the left whenever he makes comments such as these, and he takes a moment to shade Obama’s presidency:
“I’d like to see an America that’s just so homogenous that we look a lot the same from that perspective. I think there’s been far too much focus on race, especially in the last 8 years. I want to see that put behind us … I gave a speech on Saturday, and half the liberals got up and left the room …. they’re looking for hatred.”
“they’re looking for hatred”
No, they’re finding hatred. And not liking it.
Fuckin scumbag
His constituents have a civic duty to punch him in the dick any time he speaks.
FYI
The University of California, run by a former Obama cabinet member, has told professors the following statements are considered offensive “microagressions”:
“There is only one race, the human race.”
“America is a melting pot.”
“I don’t believe in race.”
“When I see you I don’t see race.”
That sucks. Getting harder to tell the “anti-racists” from the “racists.”
False equivalency. Racists hate certain races. Anti-racists hate racists.
Cool, let’s just add that to the list of things we can just blame Obama for during the next four years.