GOP Congressman Steve King made David Duke’s Sunday great with a white supremacist tweet in support of Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders, who’s campaigning on a platform to rid the Netherlands of Muslims. King’s relevant tweet stated, “Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” This earned him a ticket to a Chris Cuomo New Day grilling, where the host trucked out the “double down” term for good reason.

In the brief clip above (the full whammy is at the bottom of this post), King called himself a “champion of Western civilization.” He also seemed appalled at how he’s seeing “hatred” from the left whenever he makes comments such as these, and he takes a moment to shade Obama’s presidency:

“I’d like to see an America that’s just so homogenous that we look a lot the same from that perspective. I think there’s been far too much focus on race, especially in the last 8 years. I want to see that put behind us … I gave a speech on Saturday, and half the liberals got up and left the room …. they’re looking for hatred.”

