Republican Rep. Steve King has an objective in mind for the poor in America — they can be the ones to build Trump’s border wall. Or at the very least, the $1.6 billion dollar fund Congress is considering to pay for it can be made even more flush with an extra $5 billion pulled from food stamp programs and Planned Parenthood. According to King, this fiscal plan would not only make America safer, it would save it from the ills of obesity and abortion, as he told CNN’s New Day:

“We’ve got to put America back to work. I would find half of a billion dollars of that right out of Planned Parenthood’s budget. And the rest of it could come out of food stamps and the entitlements that are being spread out for people that haven’t worked in three generations.”

According to King, his plan would make America more secure in more ways than one. “We will create the kind of security that would bring about 10 million new jobs in America just by enforcing immigration law,” he explained. And the wall would keep out all those bad hombres in Mexico that Trump fretted about on the campaign trail. Plus, by paying for the wall with food stamp money, welfare royalty would not only find employment in this slew of new construction jobs, they would lose weight after their steady supply of government cheese was cut off. Say what?

“Now we have a problem of obesity. And when you match up the EBT card with what the scales say on some of the folks, I think it’s worth looking at. Michelle Obama looked at it, Republicans should be able to look at it too.”

Of course, Trump has looked at all that himself and has considered rolling back the anti-obesity programing that Michelle Obama pioneered. When the former FLOTUS looked at how America eats, she was eyeing how to increase nutrition rates in school lunches and reduce the number of food deserts. She did not suggest that poor Americans might be selfishly eating their way through the country’s annual budget.

While King seems confident that 10 million jobs would come from building the wall, there’s also no guarantee they would align with the location, skill sets, or physical ability of U.S. welfare recipients. Looks like King will have to go back to work himself and retool his funding concept.

(Via CNN)