Getty Image

When Congressman Steve King (R-Iowa) makes headlines, it’s usually because he’s offending people. Last year, he labeled the act of putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill as “racist,” and he called Colin Kaepernick “sympathetic to ISIS” for taking a knee during the national anthem. Now, King’s upsetting people again with a white supremacist tweet that praises Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders (leader of the Party for Freedom).

Wilders’ current election campaign platform includes a vow to “de-Islamise” the Netherlands. He also wants to close all mosques (going so far as to ban the Quran) and shut down Muslim immigration into the country. King must be a fan, for he affirmed Wilders’ sentiments on Twitter and added, “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”