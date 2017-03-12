What Is Going On With Jeff Sessions?

Rep. Steve King's White Supremacist Tweet About Muslim Babies Pleased Former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke

News Editor
03.12.17

When Congressman Steve King (R-Iowa) makes headlines, it’s usually because he’s offending people. Last year, he labeled the act of putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill as “racist,” and he called Colin Kaepernick “sympathetic to ISIS” for taking a knee during the national anthem. Now, King’s upsetting people again with a white supremacist tweet that praises Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders (leader of the Party for Freedom).

Wilders’ current election campaign platform includes a vow to “de-Islamise” the Netherlands. He also wants to close all mosques (going so far as to ban the Quran) and shut down Muslim immigration into the country. King must be a fan, for he affirmed Wilders’ sentiments on Twitter and added, “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

TAGSDavid DukeMUSLIMSNEO-NAZISsteve kingwhite supremacistsWhite Supremacy
