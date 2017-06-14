Rep. Mo Brooks: “I see a rifle… I hear another blam… at the same time I heard Steve Scalise scream. He was shot” https://t.co/FSjae6jVEc
— CNN (@CNN) June 14, 2017
Early Wednesday morning, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot, along with two Capitol Hill officers, in what authorities believe was a “deliberate attack” at Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. In this CNN video clip, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) describes what he witnessed when a gunman opened fire near the third-base dugout: “I see a rifle … I hear another blame … at the same time I heard Steve Scalise scream … he was shot.” Brooks then relayed how the shooter, who was wielding a semi-automatic rifle, continued his attack with at least 50 shots fired.
At this time, Scalise (who was shot in the hip) and the two officers are in stable condition. However, Fox News reports that “multiple congressional aides” may have also been stuck by gunfire. The New York Times updates the number of casualties to five people, although the severity of victims’ injuries are not known at this time.
ABC News reports that police have taken a suspect into custody, and there’s believed to be no ongoing danger to the public. Members of Congress were preparing for a charity game when the attack occurred.
In the below video, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) declared — with “absolute certainty” — that no one on the scene would have “survived without Capitol Hill police.” He believes the situation would have turned into a full-on massacre without quick law enforcement action.
Sen. Rand Paul on shooting: “Nobody would have survived without Capitol Hill police. They saved everybody’s life” https://t.co/Pt46Boqbuq
— CNN (@CNN) June 14, 2017
As news of this violent incident broke this morning, Gabby Giffords (who survived a 2011 assassination attempt at a town hall meeting) began to trend on Twitter. She expressed sympathy for her former colleagues who were injured and praised the heroism of Capitol Hill police.
President Trump also tweeted about the attack with unusual restraint.
The mayhem spread to the neighboring YMCA building, and Joseph Miscavige shared these photos as he sheltered in place.
Will Drabold posted a video interview of an eyewitness describing panic at the scene as the crowd fled the field.
CNN tweeted a photo of House Democrats praying for Scalise and the other victims of this senseless attack.
This post is developing, and we will continue to provide updates.
(Via CNN, Fox News & New York Times)
What the hell? Who doesn’t carry a firearm during a baseball game? The NRA really dropped the ball on this one.
Good thing the shooter had a gun and wasn’t forced to use a truck or a knife. They really dodged a bullet…
But, where was the good guy with a gun? That’s a shame.
Okay, place your bets. Starting guesses-
-Far right Trump supporter upset that Congress is dragging their feet
-General psycho who wanted to take down some politician
-Republican psycho who didn’t realize it was just a Republican practice
-leftist trying to take out some Republicans
-radicalized white guy
Lol the left praying it’s a white guy and the right praying it’s a Muslim. There is no difference between this post and what brietbart commenters will be saying this morning.
Bluehair, i read your tweets. [twitter.com]
Wtf was this about?
He loves rape
My guess is inner-dimensional animal-human hybrid child molesters #infowars
Also, I just went to breitbart and they all think it liberals, so you’re assumptions prove hollow yet again.
Sad to see such callousness from the commenters above. Hard to fathom how a big a scumbag you’ve gotta be to make comments like this minutes after somebody’s husband, wife, son, daughter, father, or mother was shot in cold blood. I’ll wait for the personal attacks no, but fuckin a, people, look in a mirror someday. Disgusting.
You told me to go to go collect welfare checks and visit fruitvale station. Go fuck yourself with your fake outrage.
^
Since when does Congress have a fucking baseball game?
The compassionate left out in force. Stay classy, y’all.
The condolence emails got hung up in a private email server.
Sending “thoughts and prayers.”
The conscience of the left = Uproxx🙄 Sure thing, buddy.
[scalise.house.gov]
Just sayin’.
[twitter.com]
If Sarah Palin was responsible for Gabby Gifford’s shooting then I’m assuming this was Kathy Griffins fault?