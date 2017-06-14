House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Has Been Shot In A ‘Deliberate Attack’ At Congressional Baseball Practice

06.14.17 20 Comments

Early Wednesday morning, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot, along with two Capitol Hill officers, in what authorities believe was a “deliberate attack” at Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. In this CNN video clip, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) describes what he witnessed when a gunman opened fire near the third-base dugout: “I see a rifle … I hear another blame … at the same time I heard Steve Scalise scream … he was shot.” Brooks then relayed how the shooter, who was wielding a semi-automatic rifle, continued his attack with at least 50 shots fired.

At this time, Scalise (who was shot in the hip) and the two officers are in stable condition. However, Fox News reports that “multiple congressional aides” may have also been stuck by gunfire. The New York Times updates the number of casualties to five people, although the severity of victims’ injuries are not known at this time.

ABC News reports that police have taken a suspect into custody, and there’s believed to be no ongoing danger to the public. Members of Congress were preparing for a charity game when the attack occurred.

In the below video, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) declared — with “absolute certainty” — that no one on the scene would have “survived without Capitol Hill police.” He believes the situation would have turned into a full-on massacre without quick law enforcement action.

As news of this violent incident broke this morning, Gabby Giffords (who survived a 2011 assassination attempt at a town hall meeting) began to trend on Twitter. She expressed sympathy for her former colleagues who were injured and praised the heroism of Capitol Hill police.

President Trump also tweeted about the attack with unusual restraint.

The mayhem spread to the neighboring YMCA building, and Joseph Miscavige shared these photos as he sheltered in place.

Will Drabold posted a video interview of an eyewitness describing panic at the scene as the crowd fled the field.

CNN tweeted a photo of House Democrats praying for Scalise and the other victims of this senseless attack.

This post is developing, and we will continue to provide updates.

(Via CNN, Fox News & New York Times)

