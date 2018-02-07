Steve Wynn Has Resigned As CEO Of Wynn Resorts Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

02.06.18 8 hours ago

Getty Image

A few weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal took on casino mogul Steve Wynn by publishing allegations of a “decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct” as outlined by his Las Vegas employees. This quickly led to Wynn resigning as the Republican National Committee finance chair, although the RNC stated that the organization wouldn’t return Wynn’s (substantial) monetary donations unless he was actually found guilty of sexual misconduct. While Wynn has denied all wrongdoing, he is now taking action in the wake of mounting allegations.

CNN Money reports that Wynn is formally resigning as CEO of his own company, Wynn Resorts, for PR reasons. He provided the following statement:

“In the last couple of weeks, I have found myself the focus of an avalanche of negative publicity. As I have reflected upon the environment this has created — one in which a rush to judgment takes precedence over everything else, including the facts — I have reached the conclusion I cannot continue to be effective in my current roles.”

Although Wynn hasn’t specified exactly which part of the bad-PR avalanche prompted his decision, the announcement arrives one day after the Las Vegas Review-Journal admitted that it killed a 1998 story about Wynn’s alleged misconduct after his attorneys contacted the paper.

Wynn Resorts has already appointed a new CEO, Matt Maddox, who has been serving as president of the company, although Boone Wayson (a company director) has come forward to state that the company has accepted Wynn’s resignation “with a collective heavy heart.”

(Via CNN Money)

Around The Web

TAGSLAS VEGASsexual harassmentsexual misconductSTEVE WYNN

The RX

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 days ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 5 days ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 6 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 1 week ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 2 weeks ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP