Steve Wynn Resigns As The Republican Party’s Finance Chair In The Wake Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Trending Writer
01.27.18

Getty Image

Steve Wynn, the casino mogul tapped by President Donald Trump to serve as Republican National Committee finance chairman, has reportedly resigned from his post. The news comes via Politico who spoke with three senior Republicans who were briefed on the decision. Wynn’s exit was confirmed by RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.

“Today I accepted Steve Wynn’s resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair,” said McDaniel in a statement on the matter.

The exit of Wynn comes as he is under scrutiny after a Wall Street Journal report revealed allegations of a “decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct.” Wynn has denied these claims and told WSJ that the allegations were “preposterous.”

Wynn’s wealth makes him a difficult person for the GOP to turn away from. The 76-year-old casino king donated millions to assorted Republican causes. That same history of donations prompted a call to reject and return donations from Wynn in the wake of the multiple sexual misconduct claims against him.

According to Forbes, Wynn’s net worth dropped $250 million following Friday’s story on the businessman’s alleged pattern of sexual misconduct. Wynn’s exit also invites further examination and scrutiny of the number of allegations facing President Donald Trump.

At present, it’s unclear who Steve Wynn’s replacement as RNC finance chair will be.

(Via Politico)

Around The Web

TAGSgopsexual harassmentsexual misconductSTEVE WYNN

How Music Connects Us

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

The Case For Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN’ As The Grammys 2018 Album Of The Year

01.26.18 2 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 3 days ago
Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 4 days ago 8 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 6 days ago
Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

01.22.18 6 days ago 9 Comments
How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

01.22.18 6 days ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP