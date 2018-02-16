Steve Wynn Won’t Get A Severance Package After His Resignation Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

News Editor
02.16.18

Getty Image

Following Steve Wynn’s resignation amid mounting allegations of a pattern of sexual misconduct toward his Las Vegas employees, a somewhat surprising announcement has arrived. Wynn Resorts will not be handing a severance package to their disgraced founder and CEO after he walked out the door. CNN Money reports that, had Wynn been fired, he “would have been owed hundreds of millions,” but Wynn reportedly agreed to decline a golden parachute and any form of exit bonus or compensation.

However, Wynn certainly isn’t walking away as a destitute man. Despite a lack of a goodbye bonus, he’s still walking away with a tidy chunk of company stock, and of course, he’s already an obscenely wealthy man:

Still, Wynn is walking away with 12.1 million shares of the company’s stock, worth about $2 billion. It has lost about $443 million in value since the allegations became public. He cannot sell more than one third of those shares in any one quarter. He has stated he has no intention at this time to sell shares.

Wynn was paid handsomely as CEO. The company has yet to disclose his pay package for last year. But his total compensation for 2016 came to $28.2 million, and over the last five years of reported income his total compensation came to $111.6 million.

This lack of a severance package may seem shocking after Fox News reportedly gave Bill O’Reilly a “staggering” golden parachute that amounted to tens of millions of dollars amid his own mounting sexual harassment allegations. However and amid the #MeToo movement, Matt Lauer was denied a salary payout following his termination by NBC. It looks like Wynn Resorts wanted to make a statement as well.

Yet Wynn won’t be hurting financially at all, even though the RNC has decided to keep his substantial donations because he wasn’t technically found guilty of sexual misconduct in a court of law.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TAGSLAS VEGASsexual harassmentsexual misconductSTEVE WYNN

The RX

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 8 hours ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 11 hours ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 1 day ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP