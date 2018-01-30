Getty Image

On the eve of President Trump’s “State of the Union” address (and her subsequent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live), former adult star Stormy Daniels issued a new statement regarding her alleged affair with the Donald. In it, the ex-porn star wrote, “I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.” Daniels’ apparent stab at the News Corp-owned Wall Street Journal notwithstanding (since it broke the initial story), it seems the gloves are finally off.

In the statement, which was acquired and published online by BuzzFeed News, Daniels also throws in her Instagram handle for good measure:

To Whom It May Concern: Over the past few weeks I have been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship I had with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago. The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011 [sic], 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened. I will have no further comment on this matter. Please feel free to check me out on Instagram at @thestormydaniels. Thank you,

Stormy Daniels

Whether or not the former adult film actress manages to say anything different during her Jimmy Kimmel Live interview remains to be seen. If anything, she’ll probably do what she did on Inside Edition and just not answer (or acknowledge) the questions. As for Melania Trump’s reported feelings on this matter, it’s also too early to tell what effect Daniels’ denial might have on her — if any.