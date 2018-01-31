‘The View’ Calls Out Stormy Daniels Over Her Ambiguous Jimmy Kimmel Interview

01.31.18 4 Comments

Jimmy Kimmel invited adult film star Stormy Daniels to discuss the non-disclosure agreement that she definitely didn’t sign in a cutesy, wink-wink interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live to rain on Donald Trump’s parade (pee-pee innuendo intentional) following Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Not everyone was a fan of the interview however, which was a topic of conversation on The View Wednesday morning.

When Kimmel playfully noted that if there wasn’t an NDA, Daniels would be able to admit as much and she replied in turn by telling him that he was “so smart,” it didn’t seem like there was much up for debate — but respectfully, Meghan McCain disagreed. “I consider myself a semi-intelligent person, I have no idea what she’s saying in that clip,” she said, right off the bat.

Guest host Yvette Nicole Brown saw things differently. “I believe that she did indeed have an affair with him,” she said. “I believe that they paid her off, I believe that she has a non-closure agreement so she can’t talk about it, and I don’t believe that she wrote the letter that has a signature that’s not hers on it.”

“I don’t believe that she got enough money,” quipped Sunny Hostin.

McCain went on to point out that if the affair really did occur that Daniels should just come out and fess up to it though, rather than the “song and dance” that she’s currently doing. To McCain’s credit, Hostin admitted that this is a great point. Fine or no fine, Daniels should just speak out. “Why not, the country is interested?” Hostin continued. “Pay the fine, and tell us what happened.”

Surely, someone out there would be happy to start a GoFundMe campaign to pay Daniels’ fine for her?

