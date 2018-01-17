Getty Image

Adult film star Stormy Daniels may still be denying that she was paid $130,000 one month before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about a 2006 sexual encounter with Donald Trump — who was married to Melania at the time — but the damning evidence to the contrary keeps building. A friend of Daniels’ in the industry, Alana Evans, has since recalled being invited over to Trump’s hotel to “come have fun” and “party” with the pair, and later told Megyn Kelly that her friend described being chased around the bedroom by Trump “in his tighty whities.”

Now, In Touch Weekly has dug up an old interview with Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford) that was apparently conducted back in 2011, long before Trump had set his eyes on the White House. In no uncertain terms, Daniels details the “textbook generic” (her words) sex she had with Trump in his Lake Tahoe hotel room during the American Century celebrity golf tournament — and just four months after Melania had given birth to their son Barron.

Stormy stated that Trump had visited the gift lounge for her adult-film company Wicked Pictures, and then asked her for her phone number.

“Then he asked me if I wanted to have dinner that night. And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course!’” she told In Touch. Stormy, dressed up to go out on the town, arrived at Trump’s hotel room, where she says she was greeted by a bodyguard named Keith, who let her inside. Stormy claims Trump was sprawled on the couch watching TV, wearing pajama pants. “We ended up having dinner in the room,” she revealed to In Touch. At one point, Stormy told In Touch, she excused herself to go to the bathroom. “When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And we started kissing.” After having sex, Stormy said, “We hung out for a little while and he just kept saying, ‘I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you. I have to see you again. You’re amazing. We have to get you on The Apprentice.’”

Suffice to say, Daniels never did make it on The Apprentice. But on a side note, “Ugh, here we go,” has been an overall fitting sentiment for Trump’s presidency.

In related news, CNN reports that Fox News (“at the height of the presidential election”) had a story on the alleged affair between Daniels and Trump but decided against publishing it. Fox News hasn’t responded to CNN’s inquiries on the subject.

