Getty Image

Police are steadily revealing their findings after Sunday’s massacre in Sutherland Springs outside of San Antonio. At the First Baptist Church, a solitary gunman killed at least 27 people (including the 14-year-old daughter of one of the church’s pastors) in the deadliest mass shooting that’s ever taken place at a U.S. house of worship. Now, CBS News reports that authorities have revealed the name of their suspect — Devin Patrick Kelley — who was reportedly killed after a brief pursuit by police.

The Facebook profile of Kelley has already been pulled from the social media network, but the Daily Beast and Daily Mail nabbed these screencaps. Reportedly, the gun was captioned as follows: “She’s a bad b*tch.”

Outlets are currently digging up information on Kelley, a 26-year-old married man who taught Sunday school for a short period of time. He lived in the San Antonio suburb of New Braunfels, where authorities reportedly conducted a Sunday evening raid on his home. During a press conference in Stockdale, law enforcement officials revealed that an onlooker at the church disarmed the suspect before he fled.

According to San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT, Kelley was reportedly dressed in “full gear” before allegedly entering the church and beginning to fire at around noon on Sunday. Kelley served in the U.S. air force for four years before being dishonorably discharged and court martialed in 2014.

CBS News reports that Kelley used an “AR-15 style weapon” during the course of the massacre.

We will, of course, bring you further updates as this story develops.

(Via CBS News, Daily Beast, KSAT & Daily Mail)