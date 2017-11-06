Getty Image

On Sunday, Devin Patrick Kelley allegedly entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and killed at least 26 people during the deadliest church shooting in U.S. history. Vigils took place on Sunday night outside the church (as shown above), and within the close-knit community, one family’s losses are simply unfathomable. The Holcombes lost eight family members — half of the entire family.

Now, friends of Sarah Holcombe Slavin have set up a verified GoFundMe page for the family. Sarah lost her parents during the massacre, along with several other relatives, including five children, all at once. Friend Cristopher Foster hopes to gather a relatively modest amount — $50,000 — to aid Sarah and other surviving family members with immediate expenses. One day after the massacre, Foster details the family’s heartbreaking situation:

“We are putting this together in honor of Sarah, who has lost half of her family. Her father was the guest speaker at church that day; she was running late. She has lost her father, mother, sister-in-law (who was pregnant), and five nieces and nephews. This means her brother John has lost his mom, dad, wife, and three kids (with two more injured) in one day. Another brother has lost two children as well. Keep them all in your prayers. If we could all gather up some financial support to send this family during this devastation, it would be a blessing. This is too much to bear on their own, let’s be the Church!”

Sarah will have immediate access to all monies donated, and if you wish to assist her family, you may do so here. As of now, the fund has almost reached the halfway point, and with several funerals and short-term expenses on the way, the Holcombes could use all the help that people are willing to offer.

UPDATE – 2:20pm EST: Another confirmed fund has been set up for a 5-year-old boy who was shot 5 times on Sunday. Rylan Ward survived and remains in critical condition. To donate money for his medical expenses, click here.

(Via GoFundMe)