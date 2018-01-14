Getty Image

Tyler Barriss has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, interference with law enforcement, and making a false alarm after his “prank” call led a Swat team to a house in Wichita Kansas where 28-year-old Andrew Finch was killed when he answered the door. According to reports, the 25-year-old Los Angeles man acted on behalf of a gamer who was feuding with another over a Call of Duty match. It escalated, and one dared the other to “Swat” him. An incorrect address was given, and an innocent man ended up dead.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Barriss has been extradited to Kansas City, where his bail has been set at $500,000. Engadget is reporting that he’s also facing charges in Canada over another Swatting incident, and faces up to 36 months in prison and a $300,000 fine for the involuntary manslaughter charge. His hearing is set for January 25th and other “potential suspects” have been reportedly identified.

In an interview given days after the incident, Barriss maintained a pedantic position, saying that he was only partially responsible for Finch’s death because he was not a Swat team member and didn’t fire a weapon.

The police have said that they thought Finch was moving for a weapon in his waistband when he answered the door. The victim’s mother, Lisa Finch, told Fox News that the police “did not give any warnings” before opening fire on her son.

The police officer involved with the death has been put on leave.