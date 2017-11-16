Getty Image

Between the growing response to Louis C.K.’s admitted sexual misconduct and Thursday’s accusations of unwanted groping and kissing by Sen. Al Franken, the post-Harvey Weinstein media firestorm still rages. Allegations new and old of sexual assault and harassment have become a daily occurrence and judging by the latest story about Rocky and Creed actor Sylvester Stallone, this state of affairs won’t be changing anytime soon.

According to a report initially published by The Daily Mail and subsequently reaffirmed by CBS Los Angeles, Stallone and his bodyguard, Michael De Luca have been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was 16 years old in 1986. Per a report filed with Las Vegas police, the victim met with Stallone in his room at the Las Vegas Hilton after De Luca gave her the keys. At the time, she was visiting “with family friends” while the actor was filming Over the Top. Her initial meeting with Stallone was consensual at first, but things reportedly took a turn:

Stallone took her into a bedroom, where they had sex, while De Luca waited in the bathroom. Stallone then asked the victim if she had ever had a threesome, the report states. De Luca then entered the bedroom and the victim was forced into giving both men oral sex, the report reads. De Luca also had vaginal sex with her, the victim told police.

The victim evidently responded negatively to the incident at the time, per the Mail‘s account, for Stallone allegedly threatened to “beat her head in” if she didn’t keep quiet about it. What’s more, the police report indicates she chose not to pursue charges and “signed a no-prosecution form,” telling police: “I’m humiliated and ashamed, but I don’t want to prosecute.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone representative Michelle Bega described the story as “ridiculous” and “categorically false.” He also noted “[n]o one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.” Meanwhile, CBS reports De Luca was shot and killed by police during a standoff in September of 2013. The bodyguard evidently told authorities he was armed, when in fact he was not.

(Via CBS Los Angeles, The Daily Mail and The Hollywood Reporter)