Twin Bombings In Damascus Leave At Least 40 Dead In ‘One Of The Bloodiest’ Attacks On Syria’s Capital

#ISIS
03.11.17 1 hour ago

Two blasts rocked Damascus on Saturday, killing 40 and leaving more than 120 people being injured in what Al Jazeera calls “one of the bloodiest attacks” to hit the capital. The blasts occurred near the Bab al-Saghir Cemetery in the country’s capital according to CNN, where a group of Iraqi pilgrims had intended on pray. The cemetery is one of the oldest in the Syrian capital and is the burial site for several “prominent religious figures” according to Al Jazeera.

Two buses carrying pilgrims were damaged in the blasts, but the source of the explosion is still drawing conflicting reports from those on the ground. Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Jamal noted it seemed to be improvised weapons, describing it as a “criminal terrorist operation.”

Jamal said roadside bombs targeted buses carrying the pilgrims.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor tracking developments in Syria’s war, said a roadside bomb detonated as a bus passed and a suicide bomber blew himself up in the Bab al-Saghir area.

Syria’s SANA state news agency reported that both blasts were caused by explosive devices near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery.

