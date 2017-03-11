Getty Image

Two blasts rocked Damascus on Saturday, killing 40 and leaving more than 120 people being injured in what Al Jazeera calls “one of the bloodiest attacks” to hit the capital. The blasts occurred near the Bab al-Saghir Cemetery in the country’s capital according to CNN, where a group of Iraqi pilgrims had intended on pray. The cemetery is one of the oldest in the Syrian capital and is the burial site for several “prominent religious figures” according to Al Jazeera.

Two buses carrying pilgrims were damaged in the blasts, but the source of the explosion is still drawing conflicting reports from those on the ground. Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Jamal noted it seemed to be improvised weapons, describing it as a “criminal terrorist operation.”