The Amount Of Officers Charged In Civilian Deaths Is Shocking

The Three Police Officers Involved In The Shooting Death Of Tamir Rice Will Face Administrative Charges

#Police Shootings
01.13.17 1 hour ago

Just over a year after a grand jury determined the three officers involved in the shooting death of Tamir Rice wouldn’t face charges, the City of Cleveland announced on Friday administrative charges were filed against them. According to Cleveland NBC affiliate WKYC, Mayor Frank Jackson and several police officials issued the update during the short press conference, which was followed by an official statement and copies of the letters sent to officers Timothy Loehmann, Frank Garmback, and William Cunningham II explaining the “internal administrative disciplinary charges” filed against them.

According to the official statement, the Critical Incident Review Committee (CIRC) formed in February to assess the “actions of all employees and officers involved in this incident” and a “parallel” review of the “hiring of [Loehmann]” ultimately recommended the administrative charges. BuzzFeed reports officials on hand explained the charges range from “application process, all the way to use-of-force violations,” and that official hearings must be held to decide whether or not the apparent violations actually occurred.

In April, the city settled with Rice’s family for $6 million. Half of the settlement was paid last yeah, while the rest would be paid to Rice’s estate, his mother and his sister in 2017. Some suggested the family use the money to invest in gun education for children, though whether or not the Rices did is unknown.

Rice was shot and killed on November 24, 2014 when Loehmann and Garmback responded to a call at a public park about a black male allegedly waving a gun at passerby. The gun Rice was holding turned out to be an Airsoft replica without the brightly colored orange safety stripes that typically mark such gun-like toys. Days later it was revealed the entire incident was filmed by a surveillance camera.

(Via WKYC and BuzzFeed)

TOPICS#Police Shootings
TAGSBREAKING NEWSGUN VIOLENCEPolice ShootingsRACISMTamir Rice

