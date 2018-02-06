While regaling a crowd in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the wonders of the recently-passed tax reform bill (as the Dow plummeted), President Trump randomly accused Democrats of treasonous behavior. Why? Because they didn’t respond positively to his State of the Union address. “They were told, don’t even make a facial movement,” he declared. “Even on positive news, really positive news like that, they were like… un-American. Somebody said ‘treasonous.’ I mean, yeah, I guess why not! Can we call that treason? Why not?” Needless to say, Trump’s comments didn’t sit well with Democrats — especially Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
Duckworth, a U.S. Army veteran who lost both of her legs from injuries sustained in Iraq and subsequently pursued a career in politics, was having none of Trump’s accusations. So the Illinois congresswoman took to Twitter and one-upped the president at his own game by coining a new nickname for him:
We don’t live in a dictatorship or a monarchy. I swore an oath — in the military and in the Senate — to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap.
Unlike the many insults that Trump coins for his political rivals, Duckworth immediately offered some additional context regarding her feelings about his lack of military service (and politics in general) with a quote by President Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican. “Thankfully, there are better quotes from better Republican Presidents,” she wrote. “Here’s one from Theodore Roosevelt — a Republican who earned the applause he received — that Trump might want to consider.”
Is anyone really shocked or taken back by Trumpkin’s statements? It sucks and he sucks. And it’s pathetic how retrograding this fool becoming president has made the American experience. But stop giving him the goddamn ammunition.
BTW, it is rather hypocritical for Dems to be appalled at Trump’s comments relating to a gubment shutdown. They don’t have to look too far to see why. Look at Barry’s last SOTU address. Within it are almost verbatim comments directed at the Repubs. It’s the same shitty bus, people. Just a different driver.
I’ll admit, you almost had me with your first paragraph about Trump being a joke. But then a healthy does of “whataboutism” brought me back to my senses.
Jeez if they’d only just applauded the geriatric baby he wouldn’t have had to call them Un-American! Reminds of a guy who beats his wife and asks “why are you making me hit you?”
Can you point me to where Obama called Republicans treasonous for not clapping for him? Your argument presupposes Obama and Trump are essentially the same, which is absurd.