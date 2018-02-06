Tammy Duckworth Responds To Trump’s Treason Accusation: I Didn’t Swear An Oath To ‘Cadet Bone Spurs’

#Internet Reactions #Politics #Twitter Reactions #Donald Trump #Twitter
02.06.18 11 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

While regaling a crowd in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the wonders of the recently-passed tax reform bill (as the Dow plummeted), President Trump randomly accused Democrats of treasonous behavior. Why? Because they didn’t respond positively to his State of the Union address. “They were told, don’t even make a facial movement,” he declared. “Even on positive news, really positive news like that, they were like… un-American. Somebody said ‘treasonous.’ I mean, yeah, I guess why not! Can we call that treason? Why not?” Needless to say, Trump’s comments didn’t sit well with Democrats — especially Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Duckworth, a U.S. Army veteran who lost both of her legs from injuries sustained in Iraq and subsequently pursued a career in politics, was having none of Trump’s accusations. So the Illinois congresswoman took to Twitter and one-upped the president at his own game by coining a new nickname for him:

We don’t live in a dictatorship or a monarchy. I swore an oath — in the military and in the Senate — to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap.

Unlike the many insults that Trump coins for his political rivals, Duckworth immediately offered some additional context regarding her feelings about his lack of military service (and politics in general) with a quote by President Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican. “Thankfully, there are better quotes from better Republican Presidents,” she wrote. “Here’s one from Theodore Roosevelt — a Republican who earned the applause he received — that Trump might want to consider.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Politics#Twitter Reactions#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpinternet reactionsPoliticsSTATE OF THE UNIONTammy DuckworthTwittertwitter reactions

The RX

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 day ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 4 days ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 5 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 1 week ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 2 weeks ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP