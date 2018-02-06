Getty Image

While regaling a crowd in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the wonders of the recently-passed tax reform bill (as the Dow plummeted), President Trump randomly accused Democrats of treasonous behavior. Why? Because they didn’t respond positively to his State of the Union address. “They were told, don’t even make a facial movement,” he declared. “Even on positive news, really positive news like that, they were like… un-American. Somebody said ‘treasonous.’ I mean, yeah, I guess why not! Can we call that treason? Why not?” Needless to say, Trump’s comments didn’t sit well with Democrats — especially Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

Duckworth, a U.S. Army veteran who lost both of her legs from injuries sustained in Iraq and subsequently pursued a career in politics, was having none of Trump’s accusations. So the Illinois congresswoman took to Twitter and one-upped the president at his own game by coining a new nickname for him:

We don’t live in a dictatorship or a monarchy. I swore an oath — in the military and in the Senate — to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not to mindlessly cater to the whims of Cadet Bone Spurs and clap when he demands I clap.

Unlike the many insults that Trump coins for his political rivals, Duckworth immediately offered some additional context regarding her feelings about his lack of military service (and politics in general) with a quote by President Theodore Roosevelt, a Republican. “Thankfully, there are better quotes from better Republican Presidents,” she wrote. “Here’s one from Theodore Roosevelt — a Republican who earned the applause he received — that Trump might want to consider.”