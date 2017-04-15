Today is April 15th, better recognized as Tax Day. Not to worry, though — you’ve still got until April 18th to file your federal income taxes. A lot of people are using the extra time allocated to them by the government to fill out their 1040’s to demand someone else’s; President Donald Trump is that someone, of course.
People across the nation are participating in Saturday’s Tax Day March, calling on President Trump to release his personal tax returns in the name of transparency. Last year, Trump became the first person in 40 years to run for President without releasing their tax returns. During his campaign Trump assured voters once the IRS was done auditing his past taxes he would gladly release them, but nearing his 100th day in office he has still yet to do so. Trump has insisted, against all poll findings and eye-ball-and-ear-tests, that it’s only the media and far-left that care about his tax returns.
One of the reported 150-plus cities participating in the Tax Day March is Palm Beach, Florida, home of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort. The cleverly named March-A-Lago protest will move as close as possible to the resort, where Trump and his family are scheduled to spend the weekend. Fox News reports over 25,000 people are expected to attend the Tax Day March in Washington D.C. that has promised to include speeches from D.C. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Reps. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md.
As the Tax Day March protest made its way into this afternoon, protestors posted pictures and videos to social media:
(Via The Washington Post, Fox News, and The New York Times)
Thousands need to find something better to do on a Saturday.
Like golf with my tax dollars?
Protesting is a national pastime. You must not be from around here.
No one should have an issue with this. T*ump showing his tax returns should be something both sides agree with. (transparency right?)