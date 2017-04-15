Danielle and Scott flew out to the DC #TaxMarch from Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/AdCOLTKK5m — Trump Tax March (@taxmarch) April 15, 2017

Today is April 15th, better recognized as Tax Day. Not to worry, though — you’ve still got until April 18th to file your federal income taxes. A lot of people are using the extra time allocated to them by the government to fill out their 1040’s to demand someone else’s; President Donald Trump is that someone, of course.

People across the nation are participating in Saturday’s Tax Day March, calling on President Trump to release his personal tax returns in the name of transparency. Last year, Trump became the first person in 40 years to run for President without releasing their tax returns. During his campaign Trump assured voters once the IRS was done auditing his past taxes he would gladly release them, but nearing his 100th day in office he has still yet to do so. Trump has insisted, against all poll findings and eye-ball-and-ear-tests, that it’s only the media and far-left that care about his tax returns.

One of the reported 150-plus cities participating in the Tax Day March is Palm Beach, Florida, home of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort. The cleverly named March-A-Lago protest will move as close as possible to the resort, where Trump and his family are scheduled to spend the weekend. Fox News reports over 25,000 people are expected to attend the Tax Day March in Washington D.C. that has promised to include speeches from D.C. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Reps. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

As the Tax Day March protest made its way into this afternoon, protestors posted pictures and videos to social media:

From his tax returns to the visitor logs at the White House, Trump is terrified of transparency. What is he hiding? #TaxMarch @taxmarch pic.twitter.com/v1Ssvm7duy — Stand Up America (@StandUpAmerica) April 15, 2017

We are not even started and this is the view from the podium #TaxMarchNYC #TaxMarch from @tkocreative pic.twitter.com/gb925Togtc — NY Working Families (@NYWFP) April 15, 2017

Wow–AMAZING turnout for Philly Tax March. Thousands in the streets standing up to Trump. #taxmarch pic.twitter.com/nm2jx9Iqt9 — Tax March Philly (@taxmarchphilly) April 15, 2017

"Mr. President, if you can hear us from Mar-a-Lago, read the Constitution! We have no kings here!" – @RepRaskin #TaxMarch pic.twitter.com/Xby1ROyqiM — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 15, 2017

(Via The Washington Post, Fox News, and The New York Times)