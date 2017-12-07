Taylor Swift Finally Got Her $1 Symbolic Sexual Assault Settlement, But In A Very Petty Way

It would seem that in the wake of Reputation, Taylor Swift is having an amazing year by all measures. While that may be the case now, she was going through a pretty difficult time a few months ago, when she testified in court against Denver radio DJ David Mueller, who was found guilty of groping her during a photo op in 2013. The judgement earned Swift a single dollar, which was of course more about the symbolism than the money.

In her recent Time magazine cover, Swift said that at the time, she hadn’t yet been paid: “When the jury found in my favor, the man who sexually assaulted me was court-ordered to give me a symbolic $1. To this day he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself.”

Following publication of the Time feature, though, Mueller showed the Associated Press a letter proving that he mailed her a $1 Sacagawea coin last week, on November 28th. Mueller also said that the reason for sending the Sacagawea coin instead of, say, a one dollar bill or a check, was that he intended the gesture to be “a final jab at the singer in a case her side called a win for all women.”

Read Swift’s advice for victims of sexual harassment here.

