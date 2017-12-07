It would seem that in the wake of Reputation, Taylor Swift is having an amazing year by all measures. While that may be the case now, she was going through a pretty difficult time a few months ago, when she testified in court against Denver radio DJ David Mueller, who was found guilty of groping her during a photo op in 2013. The judgement earned Swift a single dollar, which was of course more about the symbolism than the money.
In her recent Time magazine cover, Swift said that at the time, she hadn’t yet been paid: “When the jury found in my favor, the man who sexually assaulted me was court-ordered to give me a symbolic $1. To this day he has not paid me that dollar, and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself.”
Following publication of the Time feature, though, Mueller showed the Associated Press a letter proving that he mailed her a $1 Sacagawea coin last week, on November 28th. Mueller also said that the reason for sending the Sacagawea coin instead of, say, a one dollar bill or a check, was that he intended the gesture to be “a final jab at the singer in a case her side called a win for all women.”
Read Swift’s advice for victims of sexual harassment here.
I’m missing the jab. I expected him to mail her a hundred pennies.
So this douche just can’t help but make himself look like an even bigger douche? Ok then.
Not a gift certificate for whatever Gas-N-Sip he’s working at now?