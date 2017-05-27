Outrage Spreads After A Texas Teacher Names A 13-Year-Old Student ‘Most Likely To Become A Terrorist’

Seventh-grader Lizeth Villanueva is by all accounts the sort of student that would make any parent proud. According to her mother, Villanueva excels in honor classes and never gets in trouble. It is the sort of behavior you’d expect to see rewarded, possibly with certificates and trips for frozen yogurt. Sadly, Villanueva received an award, but not the type anyone could have expected. And now the nature of the award is causing national outrage as the teacher behind the attempted “gag” faces discipline and possible termination.

During a faux-end-of-the-year awards ceremony at Anthony Aguirre Junior High in Channelview, Texas, Villanueva received a certificate that named her “Most Likely To Become A Terrorist.” According to The Washingon Post, not only did this happen, but other teachers witnessed it and other insensitive awards being handed out. Villanueva has yet to return to class since the incident.

Villanueva’s mother, Ena Hernandez, is outraged by the incident and is having none of it according to a report in The Washinton Post:

“I was upset and very mad when I saw the award,” Hernandez told The Washington Post. “I was surprised because my daughter has been doing well in the honors program.”

