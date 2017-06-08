Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Unsurprisingly, former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee dominated the news day on Thursday. A few items, like a heroic London police officer’s comments about not being able to “do more” during Saturday’s attack and Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte’s apology to a Guardian reporter, manage to break through. Otherwise, just about everything was — or rhymed with — “Comey.” Or at least that was the case until something truly amazing (and awkward) happened at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference in Washington D.C.

That’s where, halfway through stressing two important points in his speech to attendees, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was accidentally cut off by the organizers before he was able to finish his remarks. “What I want to say to the men and women here is two things,” he began. “Number one — thank you, thank you, thank you! Thank you for your prayers, thank you for your passion, thank you for your time, thank you for your energy, [and] thank you for speaking out and working to retake our nation.”

And the second thing? Nobody knows because that’s when the offstage master of ceremonies announced Virginia Galloway, the coalition’s southern regional director, and welcomed her to the stage. As she walked out, a smiling-but-confused gestured to the audience and walked off stage while shouting “thank you” again. (His mic had been turned off at this point.) Guess this tweet, which Cruz retweeted, isn’t going to hold up as well as the parties involved had hoped.

It’s a shame that Sen. Al Franken’s (D-Minnesota) book is already out. The former Saturday Night Live cast member probably would have loved to include this bit in the Cruz-centric chapter.