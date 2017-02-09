Ted Cruz: ‘The Democrats Are The Party Of The Ku Klux Klan’

On the day that Jeff Sessions was confirmed as attorney general, Ted Cruz appeared on Fox News to bash Elizabeth Warren after she was silenced while attempting to read a letter written by Coretta Scott King in 1986. The letter, of course, was about King’s perception that Sessions was unfit to serve as a federal judge, due to alleged KKK jokes and suppression of voter rights. And Cruz was not content to fill 24 hours with one instance of awkwardness — congratulating a woman for her MS struggles — he also accused Democrats of founding the Ku Klux Klan. In the above clip, Cruz cuts to the chase while defending Sessions and slamming Warren.

“The Democrats are the party of the Ku Klux Klan. You look at the most racist — you look at the Dixiecrats, they were Democrats who imposed segregation, imposed Jim Crow laws, who founded the Klan. The Klan was founded by a great many Democrats.”