Shutter/Getty

Donald Trump made international headlines in December when his actions threatened to topple diplomatic relations between the United States and China. The first hit came with the president-elect’s planned phone call with Taiwanese President Tsai Ying-wen, while the second concerned China’s seizure of a U.S. Navy drone in international waters. Both instances provoked direct responses from the Chinese government, in which they rebuked Trump’s words and actions while criticizing the outgoing administration’s apparent inability to rein in its elected successor.

Of the two, Trump’s involvement with Taiwan over China’s objections may have spurred Ying-wen’s decision make at least two stopovers in the U.S., which included an unlikely meeting with former Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz (now a Trump ally) on Sunday. According to The Guardian, both Cruz and Texas Governor Greg Abbott met with the Taiwanese president and issued subsequent statements praising the visiting politician and lauding their hopes for whatever positive effects “economic cooperation” between the U.S. and her country may have for the state.

Unlike Abbott’s more peaceable statement, however, Cruz’s brought up a “curious letter” the Houston delegation received from the Chinese consulate regarding the visit and the possible diplomatic consequences therein: